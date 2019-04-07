‘Teen Mom’ Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Slam New Franchise Series

Teen Mom couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are not impressed with MTV’s new Teen Mom series, Teen Mom: Young Moms Club.

The series originally debuted last fall as Pretty Little Mamas, but the show was pulled from the schedule after only two episodes. On March 29, the show’s cast suddenly appeared in a trailer for a new Teen Mom entry called Young Moms Club, which will debut on Monday, April 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to Starcasm, the network also added 24-year-old Heather to the cast, joining original Pretty Little Mamas stars Nicole Pleskow, Cheyenne Enriquez Latu, Alyssa Abrenica, Chandlar Walby and Nicole Elise “Nikki” Hussey.

The Teen Mom fam is growing! 🤰 Catch the premiere of #YoungMomsClub Monday, April 22nd at 10/9c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/LuyNRjR6rs — Teen Mom Young Moms Club (@TeenMomYMC) March 29, 2019

On Thursday, MTV finally commented on its decision to reformat Pretty Little Mamas as another Teen Mom series.

“Time to address the [elephant] in the room. We understand the confusion around the announcement of Young Moms Club. At the heart of Pretty Little Mamas was a story of 6 moms trying to navigate life, relationships and motherhood,” the statement read. “We quickly realized that story is best told through the Teen Mom lens. You’ve seen some of their journey, but we hope that you’ll take a chance to experience the rest.”

We quickly realized that story is best told through the #TeenMom lens. You’ve seen some of their journey, but we hope that you’ll take a chance to experience the rest. (2/2) — Teen Mom Young Moms Club (@TeenMomYMC) April 4, 2019

Baltierra and Lowell, who have been MTV stars since they were featured on 16 & Pregnant, were not happy with this.

“Umm…didn’t they already try airing this show before, [and] it failed? So changing the name [and] using the leftover footage in order to attach it to an already existing successful franchise is somehow going to make it work?” Baltierra tweeted.

Lowell retweeted her husband, adding two facepalm emojis.

The Teen Mom franchise began with 16 & Pregnant in 2009, before Teen Mom OG launched later that same year. It was followed by spin-offs Teen Mom 2 in 2011, the short-lived Teen Mom 3 in 2013 and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant in 2018.

According to MTV, the biggest difference between Young Moms Club and the other Teen Mom shows is that all the mothers featured live in the same area. The six women all live in San Diego, and are between 24 and 25 years old.

Coincidentally, the trailer for Young Moms Club features brief clips from the other Teen Mom series, including one with Lowell.

Lowell, 27, and Baltierra have been married since 2015 and share daughters Novalee, 4 and Vaeda, 3 months. They are also parents to Carly, 9, whom they gave up for adoption.

Lowell told Us Weekly last month they plan on having more children.

“Yes, we want more children,” Lowell said. “We really want to try for a boy.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV at 9 p.m. ET.