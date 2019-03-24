‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Dodges Question About Ripping off Kourtney Kardashian

Farrah Abraham is not interested in talking about her racy Instagram photo, which appears to copy the setup of Kourtney Kardashian‘s recent post.

Abraham recently posted a nude picture of herself on Instagram. It showed the former Teen Mom star sitting on a bathroom sink, laptop in one hand and a cupcake in the other, wearing nothing but a towel on her head. The image was a near perfect match of one posted by the eldest Kardashian sister, but in a run-in with TMZ this weekend, she was quick to change the subject.

“I say we should just stop comparing women,” she said. “I super support all female mamas who are working, and pushing their own… Whatever she’s trying to push.”

Kardashian posted her photo on March 4 to promote her new lifestyle brand, Poosh. Abraham’s followed two weeks later, and in the caption she called herself a “LEGEND. GODDES. GENIUS.” She explained that the picture was taken for friends, and she only posted it to social media later as an afterthought.

“I’m just focused on my own life, my own work, and guess what? Sometimes I just can’t get ready because I have so much work to do, and I wanted to laugh about it that day,” she explained. I sent a photo to some of my friends, and I was like, ‘yeah, I’m just going to post it and say it.’”

Abraham added that she felt like she was in serious danger around the same time, so she did not dedicate a lot of time to the backlash over the post.

“And I was dealing with a bunch of stuff — like, my house getting cased, maybe getting stalked that day — I just really don’t have enough time for this made-up drama, I got real-life drama,” she said.

As for the accusations that the image was Photoshopped, Abraham waved these away pretty easily as well. The reporter brought up “belly button-gate,” with many saying that Abraham had removed her naval in the picture. She zoomed in on the reporter’s phone, insisting that her belly button was there, perhaps hidden in shadow.

“I know my belly button exists, I have a piercing there… See? It’s right there… I mean, we all have belly buttons… Maybe there was a shadow there, I don’t know.”

Abraham concluded by saying that she may be leaving Los Angeles soon, feeling that it is not the safest place for herself and her daughter to live. Kardashian has not responded to the accusations that Abraham copied her look in the photo.