Watch The Dramatic Teen Mom Moment Where Amber Portwood’s Wedding Is Called Off

Amber Portwood and her fiancée Matt Baier have called off their wedding, and the cameras from Teen Mom OG caught the exact moment that led to their decision to cancel plans to walk down the aisle. On Monday morning, MTV shared a clip of the dramatic scene on Twitter.

Is Amber going to have a Vegas wedding? 💍 Don’t miss a NEW episode of #TeenMomOG TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV​! pic.twitter.com/gn8fKIFI9n — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) May 22, 2017

The 27-year-old reality star was originally set to tie the knot with her controversial co-star and fiancée Matt Baier. However, they are no longer going to get married after an emotional falling out.

The brief clip posted by MTV shows Amber getting a call from her brother, who seemed upset by the possibility of her getting married in Las Vegas. When Amber was swayed by her brother’s opinion, Matt became furious and said that he would not be marrying Amber.

Amber and Matt have had a rocky history. They have broken up and reconciled multiple times, so it’s not out of the question for the Indiana-based couple to get hitched sometime down the road.

“We’ve broken up. I don’t know how many damn times we’ve broken up, you know?” Portwood said. “He’s been back to Massachusetts a couple times and come back because we love each other. Like it ain’t nothing. But we get through it. Either, you move on because somebody did something in their past, or, you know, you stay with them, you know? … And I said, ‘Amber, look at your life. Look at his life. Let’s talk. Let’s do this.’ And this relationship — we’ve been to couples counseling.”

As for the future, Amber reportedly hasn’t ruled out the possibility of getting married to Matt at some point. However, she has seen a few qualities of her fiancée that have been a cause for concern.

“They are still together and living together but there have been a few bumps in the road. The fall wedding isn’t happening,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly. “Amber got cold feet after a series of red flags.”

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber broke down in tears while trying on wedding dresses.

“We’ve just been through a lot these past few years, [and] that has really shut me down from the wedding,” she said while talking to an MTV producer.

Portwood continued by saying: “When you put your trust in somebody … that’s what a relationship is built on. You get to a good place in life, and you can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other. That’s what messes up everything.”

