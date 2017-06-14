‘Teen Mom’ Stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baier to Reportedly Appear on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baier are headed to boot camp to work on their issues — Marriage Boot Camp, that is.

According to Us Weekly, Portwood hinted at the news in an Instagram story on Sunday, informing fans she’ll be working in Los Angeles for the next 18 days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The former couple won’t be the first MTV stars to appear on the reality series. Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin first appeared on the series, followed by Portwood’s co-star Farrah Abraham, who’s currently starring on the show’s Family Edition with her parents, Debra and Michael.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom, Portwood called off her wedding to Baier after he gave co-star Catelynn Lowell a Xanax. Baier is a recovering drug user.

Portwood’s beau had just ruffled feathers a few weeks earlier on the show, when he called his girlfriend a “psycho” after she refused to elope with him in Las Vegas.

Despite plenty of rumors swirling about the couple’s relationships status, an insider insists they haven’t called it quits.

“Matt and Amber are still together and still living together,” the source said. “They’re trying to work things out.”

The twosome have been dating for more than two years.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @AllAboutDatea