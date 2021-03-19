Taylor Swift Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at the Grammys and No One Noticed

✖

Taylor Swift attended the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday as both a performer and a nominee, taking home the award for Album of the Year for her first album of 2020, folklore. The 30-year-old arrived at the ceremony wearing a long-sleeve, high neck custom Oscar de la Renta mini dress covered in various flower appliqués, along with a matching floral mask.

When she returned to the red carpet to pose with her new hardware, cameras captured a rip in the dress under her right arm, which didn't faze Swift in the slightest as she held out her trophy and smiled. It's unclear when the singer's dress ripped, as her dress was intact in photos snapped earlier in the evening. The Pennsylvania native also performed during the show, taking the Grammys stage for the first time in five years to perform a medley of her songs "Cardigan," "August" and "Willow" with folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur)

Swift's win for Album of the Year is her third, making her the only woman and the fourth artist ever to take home the coveted award three times, joining a group that includes Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Swift accepted her award on Sunday with folklore collaborators Desner, Antonoff, Laura Sisk and Jonathan Low.

"You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can't tell you how honored we are forever," she told fans during her acceptance speech. "Thank you so much and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget you did this for us. Thank you so much." folklore was made in quarantine and Swift added a message for "Exile" duet partner Justin Vernon, saying, "I’m so excited to meet you someday."

Along with Swift, Beyoncé made history at the Grammys on Sunday when she passed Alison Krauss' record for the woman with the most overall Grammy wins, taking home her 28th trophy on her fourth win of the night. On Friday, Swift shared the congratulations she received from Beyoncé, which came in the form of a flower bouquet and a handwritten note that read, "Taylor, Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you & your family. B."

(Photo: Instagram / Taylor Swift)

Swift captioned her post, "Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness [Beyonce] and suddenly it's the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!"