No bad blood here! As Katy Perry and husband-to-be Orlando Bloom bask in the baby days with daughter Daisy Bloom after welcoming their first child together last month, Taylor Swift made sure to wish them well, sending a hand-embroidered blanket with a special message to the happy parents.

The "Folklore" singer sent a hand-stitched pink silk blanket to Perry and Bloom, which features a red embroidered flower and the words, "Baby Bloom." Swift included she had a similar blanket as a child in a sweet note she wrote to the family. "Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss [Taylor Swift]," Perry captioned a photo of the blanket on Instagram. "Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Swift and Perry have had a long road to thoughtful baby gifts, with a former feud between the two pop queens being rumored to have inspired Swift's "Bad Blood" and Perry's "Swish Swish." The two have settled whatever negativity was between them, however, reuniting in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down" last year, where they hugged it out wearing cheeseburger and French fry costumes.

In a July interview on the Howard Stern Show, Perry said that she and Swift wanted to publicly squash their feuding and set "an example" for their younger fans. "Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time," Perry said, admitting their dislike of one another was mostly overblown over the years by fans. "What I’m so grateful for is we did get to make up publicly and got to be an example of redemption for young girls," she added.

Perry is now setting an example for baby Daisy, welcoming her first child with fiancé Bloom in August. (Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.) Announcing the arrival of their daughter, Perry and Bloom said they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," and encouraged fans to donate to UNICEF to provide safe birthing conditions for mothers around the world.

"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival," they concluded. "By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."