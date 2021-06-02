Taylor Swift Returns to Acting Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie for New Movie

✖

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen, with the singer set to appear in director David O. Russell's upcoming film, which has already completed production in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift joined a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.

No plot details have been released about the film, Russell's follow-up to his last directorial effort, 2015's Joy, which starred Jennifer Lawrence. Russell directed the new project from his own script and the movie is based on an original idea from the filmmaker. A date has not yet been set for the film's release. Deadline previously reported that Russell was "considering a handful of options" while waiting for "the right cast to come together" for his new project, which was scheduled to begin filming in 2020 but was moved due to the pandemic.

In February, Robbie and DeNiro were photographed filming the movie in Los Angeles, and paparazzi photos showed Robbie sporting a dark brown, almost black wig styled into a curled bob. She was also wearing wearing black pants, a black shirt, a brown beaded necklace, and brown leather shoes, while DeNiro was in a white button-down shirt, suspenders, and black pants, details which give away absolutely nothing about the movie's plot.

Swift made her big screen debut in Garry Marshall’s ensemble film Valentine’s Day in 2010 followed by a brief role in the YA adaptation The Giver in 2014. In 2019, she was part of the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's stage musical Cats, where she played Bombalurina. She also voiced the character of Audrey in 2012's The Lorax and has appeared in guest roles on television shows including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and New Girl. In 2020, the pop star was the subject of the documentary Miss Americana, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival and later debuted on Netflix.

She stayed busy during the pandemic and released two new albums, Folklore and Evermore, and a re-recorded version of her blockbuster 2008 album, Fearless. She also released a Disney+ documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Folklore, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in March.