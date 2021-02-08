Margot Robbie's Black Hair Transformation Leaves Her Unrecognizable on Set of Latest Film

✖

Margot Robbie is currently filming David O. Russell's new film in Los Angeles, and photos from the set show her sporting a much different look than fans are accustomed to seeing. On Friday, Feb. 5, paparazzi photos snapped show Robbie wearing a dark brown, almost black wig, which is styled into a curled bob. The Oscar nominee was seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a brown beaded necklace, and brown leather shoes along with the wig. See her transformation here at PEOPLE magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @newsxtream

Robbie was seen filming with co-star Robert De Niro, a white button-down shirt, suspenders, and black pants. Few details have been released about the movie, which is Russell's first directing project since 2025's Joy and is based on an original idea from the filmmaker. He will direct from his own script and Matthew Budman, an executive producer on Joy and American Hustle. In February 2020, Variety reported that Robbie had signed on to the upcoming film and will star opposite Christian Bale. Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, John David Washington, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola will also appear in the project, according to Deadline.

Russell had reportedly been "considering a handful of options" while waiting for "the right cast to come together" for his new project, scheduled to begin filming in 2020 but was moved due to the pandemic. In 2019, Robbie appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Bombshell, the latter of which earned the 30-year-old her second Oscar nomination. In 2021, Robbie will star in The Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn, and her LuckyChap Entertainment banner produced the recently-released Promising Young Woman. In 2014, the Australian actress told Harper's BAZAAR that she started LuckyChap to have a hand in developing layered roles for women.

"When I was trying to make my name as an actress, creative roles for women were limited ... I didn’t want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend — just a catalyst for the male storyline. It was uninspiring," she explained, adding, "When we set out to create our company, it was sort of a new idea, but then in response to the #MeToo conversation, it was all that anyone was talking about. People were like, ‘Why don’t we make movies for women?’ Uh, what a revelation, right?"