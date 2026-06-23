Taylor Swift Reportedly Leaves a Longtime A-List Friend off Her Wedding Guest List

It appears as though it’s going to be a cruel summer for actress Blake Lively, assuming she was planning on receiving an invite to the wedding of the century between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Recent reports suggest the wedding will take place over the Fourth of July weekend, likely in either New York or Rhode Island, though nothing has been publicly confirmed. Regardless of where Kelce and Swift say “I do,” Lively, who became friends with Swift after sharing an Instagram photo accompanied by Swift’s song Bad Blood in 2015, is unlikely to be present.

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Lively, 38, and Swift, 36, were longtime friends but had a falling out over a legal battle Lively had been engaged in. Lively accused her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment and other claims. During court proceedings, text messages between Swift and Lively were uncovered, which put a strain on the relationship between the singer and the actress. The case avoided trial after Lively and Baldoni agreed to a settlement in the spring.

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With Lively’s legal issues now behind her, sources have indicated that her and Swift have since mended fences and are again friends, leading many to believe Lively and her A-lister husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, would be among the celebrities present when Kelce and Swift officially tie the knot. Swift is also the godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ three daughters.

Despite the speculation, a source for Page Six says that a wedding invitation has not been extended to Lively. Page Six went on to report that now that Lively’s sexual harassment case has been settled there is “a far greater chance” of Swift and Kelce finding room for Lively and Reynolds at the star-studded wedding.

Will Blake Lively attend Taylor Swift's wedding?

As the presumed wedding date inches closer, which celebrities will make the exclusive list remains a hot topic for Swifties and bettors alike. Polymarket has been taking action on who will attend the Swift-Kelce wedding and Lively is still in the discussion, seeing 29% of wagers placed on her attending. Per Polymarket, in order to be considered as having attended the wedding, the person(s) who is bet on must physically be at the wedding. Virtual appearances do not count.

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Patrick Mahomes (94%) and Selena Gomez (89%) continue to be the leaders in the clubhouse.

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