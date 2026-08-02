Avalanche Leaves 10 Dead, Including Netflix Star

A world-renowned adventurer was one of 10 people who died in an avalanche on Thursday.

Reuters reports that an expedition that included 6 Nepalis and citizens from Pakistan, Oman, the U.S. ‌and China were climbing Broad Peak when in incident occurred. Broad Peak, located in Pakistan, is the 12th highest peak in the world.

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Recovery efforts are still underway, but Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja was among the dead. The Associated Press reports that searchers have discovered and identified his remains.

Purja gained worldwide recognition in 2019 by climbing 14 of the tallest mountain in the mountain over a six-month period, a record at the time. The feat was documented in the 2021 Netflix documentary 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.

Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja in ’14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible’ (Credit: Netflix)

Purja afterwards drew controversy in 2023 when The New York Times published claims from two women who said the adventurer sexually harassed and assaulted them. Purja denied those claims.

Details on the deadly natural disaster are still coming out, as of press time. Explorers Web reports that Purja fell 800 meters (around 2624 feet) down Broad Peak. The report also identifies two of the other victims as Nadhira Al Harthy and Pur Bahadur Gurung.

Prince William was among those paying tribute to Purja after news of his death surfaced, writing, “I was truly saddened to hear of the tragic death of Nirmal Purja and those who lost their lives in the avalanche on Broad Peak. Nims served with distinction in the British Armed Forces before becoming one of the world’s greatest mountaineers, putting Nepalese climbers on the map. His relentless pursuit of what seemed impossible, combined with his humility and selflessness, made him truly unique. My thoughts are with his family and the families of all those who died.”