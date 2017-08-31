Taylor Swift Releases First Single From Her New Album, ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift is back and better than ever!

After nearly three years since the release of her last studio album, 1989, the pop star is finally dropping the lead single off her new album, Reputation.

The song, titled “Look What You Made Me Do,” clocks in at around 3 minutes.

The singer announced the news on Instagram on Aug. 23 in a series of posts that revealed cover art for the new record, in addition to information about tonight’s single drop and Reputation‘s release date.

The news comes after a three-part series of social media videos that depict a moving snake. The internet has widely speculated that the videos, coupled with the album title and cover art, seem to be a throwback to last year, when Swift made headlines after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted video of a phone call with Swift, in which she seemed to approve of a controversial West lyric that involved her.

Despite Swift’s firm claim that although she approved of one lyric, she did not approve the controversial “b-tch” line, prompting the internet to come for the singer, calling her a “snake” and flooding her Instagram account with snake emojis.

While no further details about her record have been released, Swift has been very secretive about her new material. A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Swift ensures that the “people who need to hear it have been allowed to preview” her new music.

“She is obsessed with secrecy,” the source claims, adding that “the levels of secrecy [on this album] are much tighter than compared with 1989.”

What do you think of her new track? It is now available to buy on iTunes and readily available to stream on Spotify.

