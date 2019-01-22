Taylor Swift Confirms Role in ‘Cats’ With a ‘Meow’

Taylor Swift is officially heading to the big screen, with the pop star confirming on Tuesday, Jan. 22 that she has scored a role in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Cats.

The Pennsylvania native posted a selfie on set of the film, posing in front of a trailer that read “Bombalurina,” indicating Swift’s character in the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swift captioned the shot with a simple “Meow,” confirming rumors that have been swirling for months.

She also posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself outside as snow fell around her.

“So I’m on set for Cats and it is fully snowing,” Swift said excitedly before letting out a small squeal. She followed that with a clip of herself running back and forth through the snow with the caption, “Always too excited.”

Swift had been rumored to have a role in the film when the news of the movie first arrived in July 2018, but this is the first time the 29-year-old has confirmed that she will take part.

The film will be directed by Tom Hooper, who also helmed the 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables, which scored Anne Hathaway an Oscar for her role as Fantine. The actors on Les Mis sang live on set, so it’s safe to assume Cats may be filmed the same way. As Bombalurina, the narrator-like character of the show, Swift will sing “Macavity: The Mystery Cat” along with the character of Demeter.

Cats will also star Jennifer Hudson, who will play Grizabella, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, James Corden, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson. The film is based on the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who hinted at Swift’s role to Vulture last fall, saying that the star would be playing either Bombalurina, known for her flirtatiousness, or Demeter, who is a bit more shy.

“She’s going to play one or other of the ‘Macavity’ girls,” Lloyd Webber said, though he said at the time that he’s “not sure yet” which one.

“Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” he added. “We’ll see. I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].”

Cats is a particularly polarizing musical, following a group of Jellicle cats who all have different personalities. At the center of the group is Grizabella, who misses her younger days and sings the musical’s signature song, “Memory.”

The movie is being filmed in London, hence the snow in Swift’s videos. The adaptation began filming in November 2018 and currently has a release date of Dec. 20, 2019.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jun Sato/TAS18