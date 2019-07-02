Did Taylor Swift Just Confirm Rumor About Justin Bieber Cheating on Selena Gomez? Fans Think so

The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun may have just confirmed long-buried rumors that Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez. The possible confirmation came over the weekend when the 10-time Grammy winner took to Tumblr to address Braun’s recent acquisition of her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, the sale of which she said made her “sad and grossed out.”

The post, which quickly went viral, stirred about some beef between the “You Need to Calm Down” singer and Bieber, who is represented by Braun. Taking to Instagram to defend Braun, Bieber had written that Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.”

“What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, one thing I know is both scooter and I love you,” he continued, adding that they’d “love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or…any feelings that need to be addressed.”

While Swift hasn’t directly responded to the post, or any others that have risen in the course of the debate, she has liked several comments from her fans on Tumblr, including one slamming Bieber.

“‘We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences.’ You cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F– outta here,” the Tumblr user wrote.

After noticing that Swift had liked the post, another Tumblr user wrote, “Oh she’s MAD mad.”

Although not direct confirmation of the cheating scandal, Gomez herself has accused Bieber of cheating following the end of their on-again, off-again relationship. In a social media exchange in 2016, Gomez alleged that her ex had cheated on her “multiple times.”

Prior to that, Bieber had also hinted that he had cheated on Gomez when, in 2015, he told i-D magazine that “there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”

“We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media,” he said. “I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”

Currently, neither Bieber nor Gomez have commented on the resurfaced cheating rumors. Aside from liking the Tumblr post, Swift has also remained mum.