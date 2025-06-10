Blake Lively Issues Statement Following Major Win in Justin Baldoni Battle

Blake Lively is speaking out about the “pain” of Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against her and husband Ryan Reynolds after a judge dismissed the It Ends With Us director/star’s $400 million countersuit on Monday.

“Like so many others, I’ve felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us,” the actress, 37, wrote on her Instagram Story Monday . “While the suit against me was defeated, so many don’t have the resources to fight back.”

Lively continued that she is now “more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman’s right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story.”

She concluded, “With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don’t. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.” The Another Simple Favor star also added a list of organizations “united in defending women’s rights to speak up for their safety.”

On Monday, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted motions to dismiss Baldoni’s extortion and defamation lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as the Jane the Virgin star’s $250 million defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

Lively originally sued Baldoni, 41, as well as others, in December 2024, claiming that he sexually harassed her and retaliated against her. Lively has since agreed to drop two of her original claims — intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress — against her co-star/director. Baldoni has denied all of the allegations made against him.

On Monday, Lively’s attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, said in a statement, “Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” as per PEOPLE.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of ‘It Ends with Us’ on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it,” they continued. “We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, [Steve] Sarowitz, [Melissa] Nathan and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

Baldoni’s legal team can still amend their claims for breach of implied covenant and tortious interference with contract if they choose to. Their deadline is June 23. The trial in Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni is set for March 2026.