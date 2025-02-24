Blake Lively Says She Received ‘Violent’ Messages Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni continue to wage it out through the legal system. Amid their ongoing lawsuits against one another, Lively recently submitted a new letter to the judge in their case against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, requesting a protective order, Us Weekly reports. She previously issued a standard order but is now seeking one that is stronger, the report notes.

Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, fostering a toxic work environment while filming the film adaption of the novel of the same title, and workplace retaliation. He is suing her for defamation. Baldoni denies the allegations.

“As detailed in Ms. Lively’s Amended Complaint, Ms. Lively, her family, other members of the cast, various fact witnesses, and individuals that have spoken out publicly in support of Ms. Lively have received violent, profane, sexist, and threatening communications,” the letter reads, adding the actress wants “additional protections.”

Baldoni’s team issued their own statement against the actor, writing to the outlet: “Anyone receiving violent messages by anonymous parties is abhorrent. When private parties were wrongfully accused by Lively and her paid team of wrongdoing, they received continuous death threats and visits to private homes where young children reside after their addresses were leaked on her initial complaints. No one should have to face that, especially private parties who do not have means for security detail. We do not condone dangerous rhetoric targeted toward anyone no matter the situation.”

Since the start of their legal war, Baldoni responded with a $400 defamation suit in January that claimed the Gossip Girl alum was “determined to make Baldoni the real-life villain in her story” to mask her reported “tone-deaf” promotion of the film – which Lively denies. A judge has merged both cases into one trial. Lively’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, is also named in Baldoni’s suit.