Tara Reid Responds to Fans' Concerns About Her Weight

Tara Reid is shutting down concerns that she is suffering from an eating disorder after facing repeated comments about her weight. The American Pie actress, 47, addressed the speculation she's faced throughout her career in a new profile with the Los Angeles Inquisitor, saying once and for all that fans need not worry about her and her eating habits.

"I have no anorexia and never have," the actress said. "And I definitely don't have any bulimia. I'm terrified of throwing up, so that's not gonna happen. And I love food too much." Appearing on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Reid said the comments about her weight have been reinvigorated, which is offensive. "If we were overweight then they can't say anything because that's bullying. But it's the same thing if you're skinny. That's still bullying too," Reid said. The Sharknado actress stated once and for all, "So anyone that says I'm anorexic or bulimic, they're wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It's not right."

Reid has addressed comments about her weight in the past, shutting down comments that said she looked "too skinny" in 2021 after posting a photo in her bikini. "I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism," she said at the time. "Anyone with a high metabolism understands it's impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat. To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world."

She told Page Six in the aftermath, "I've always been thin. So these stories are kind of crazy because it's like there's nothing that has changed for forever. This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I'm [aspiring] to be." Reid continued that she hoped her self-love would "change the mind of bullies," but if not, then she would be "OK with that." The star noted, "I've gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they're that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing? That's negative. You know, it's hurtful."

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or call 1-800-931-2237.