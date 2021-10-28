Tara Reid Hits Back at Body Shamers Accusing Her of Being ‘So Thin’

Tara Reid is calling out people for body shaming her after commenters criticized the actress’ latest bikini shot. The American Pie star, 45, shared Tuesday a series of black and white bathing suit photos that were taken by her friend, Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning. “Nothing better than your friend taking hot artsy pics of you in Palm Springs aka [Taryn Manning],” she captioned the Instagram post.

Comments quickly began to stack up from people concerned about Reid’s health. “So thin,” one person wrote. “I hope you are ok.” Another wrote, “Your emaciated frame doesn’t look good. Take care of yourself,” while a third commented, “These are not hot at all. You’re sick, please get help.” Seeing the negative comments, Reid decided to clap back. “Stop hating, start loving. No one needs to be body shaming. It’s not right, it’s not cool and it hurts people,” she wrote in response. “Please don’t be one of those people, it does have an affect (sic).”

Manning also stepped in to defend the Josie and the Pussycats actress, writing, “I love you my super hero. If only they knew your heart and soul they would feel terrible deliberately trying to hurt you. Proud of you. I would do anything for your washboard abs [by the way]. Good news is, haters only mean you still got that thing!”

Former Sharknado co-star Cassie Scerbo also defended Redi: “I love you, T! Let any hate go in one ear and out the other. You know yourself best and you are beautiful. You have a heart of gold,” she wrote. “I actually can’t believe how much you can throw down personally,” Scerbo continued with a laughing crying emoji. “How about all those room service pizzas over the years!!!”

Reid has discussed speculation about her figure over the years, telling DailyMailTV in 2018 amid comments accusing her of suffering from an eating disorder, “People have been calling me painfully thin for years. I can take one of the Halloween costumes I wore last year and put it on this year. It’s the same weight. I don’t fluctuate — it’s just who I am. I do eat. I eat all the time. But this is just my natural weight and people need to leave me alone.”