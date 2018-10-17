Tara Reid Responds to Claims She Was Removed From Flight After Causing ‘Disturbance’

Tara Reid has responded to claims that she was removed from a Delta Airlines flight after reportedly causing a “disturbance.”

According to Us Weekly, Reid was recorded having a disagreement with a flight attendant, with passengers on the plane allegedly telling reporters that Reid was upset about being given the wrong seat and not getting a pillow.

The 42-year-old actress has now responded to those claims, saying that all the information being reported is “completely false.”

“I was taking a flight to [N.Y.C.] to shoot a movie. I had [pre-arranged] flight plans to bring my 3-month-old puppy dog with me which is my emotional support dog,” she said in her statement posted to Instagram. “I had every right to bring my dog. I had doctor and veterinarian legitimate paperwork showing he could travel with me at the time of the flight in question which I showed to the Delta flight crew persons.”

“The flight attendant wanted me to put my dog in its carry on and in the overhead bin which was an absurd request considering animals cannot breathe in there, let alone an incident such as this one which took place some time ago and that puppy unfortunately died in that very similar overhead bin, therefore I refused to comply with this ridiculous request,” Reid later added.

“Then the flight attendant suggested that I put my puppy in the belly of the plane,” the American Pie actress continued. “I again refused another ridiculous suggestion, seemed to me there was no reasonable options offered to me at the time. What I knew for a fact is that I was not going to abandon my dog. I gracefully declined and deboarded the plane on my own accord without any incident and as you can see in the video no disturbance took place.”

Eventually, Reid boarded a new plane and made it safely to her destination. “Within minutes I was back on another plane with a different (Dog friendly) airline which accepted that I carry my dog on the plane with me on my lap heading to my destination,” she said. “I arrived safely to NYC.”

Reid later spoke to Extra about the incident, echoing the sentiments she shared in her statement.

“They wouldn’t let the dog sit next to me, so I wasn’t going to stay on the plane. Of course everyone made a big deal about it, but I’m kind of used to that in my life,” she told the entertainment news show. “They always kind of pick on me.”