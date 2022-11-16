Tamera Mowry Says Sister Tia Is 'Happiest' She's Been in Years

Tamera Mowry says twin sister Tia Mowry is the "happiest" she's been "in a long time" as she navigates her divorce from Cory Hardrict. The Sister, Sister star opened up to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday about how her twin is living her truth since filing for divorce in September after 14 years of marriage.

"I told her, I said, 'Tia, I'm looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you've been in a long time. You are glowing!'" Tamera shared. "'You look different, but In a very positive way!'" She continued, "I think it's because – no, I know it's because she is living her authentic, true self. And I think that is what everyone should do. And it's not easy! That's the thing, it's scary."

"I told her, 'I'm so proud of you, because you are showing other women – and hell, even men – that you walk in your truth, and look what happens. No matter what,'" Tamera added, calling her sister "very, very strong and inspiring." Tia, who shares 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo with her estranged husband, broke the news of her split from Hardrict on her Instagram on Oct. 4, after previously sharing on her Instagram Story the cryptic message, "Letting go can be painful. But, it won't hurt as much as holding on to an illusion."

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

In her divorce filing, Tia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and requested that she and Hardrict both maintain legal and physical custody of their two children. Just days after announcing her divorce to the world, Tia told Entertainment Tonight she was "so overwhelmed by the love and support" she had received from fans during the difficult time. "I'm all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I've gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing... it has just been [amazing]," she added. "I feel so blessed."