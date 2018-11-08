Tamera Mowry’s Niece Alaina Housley Dressed up as Iconic TV Character in Her Last Photo Before Her Death

Alaina Housley, the niece of actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley and one of the victims of the mass shooting at a bar in Thousands Oaks, California Wednesday night, sent her final Instgaram post on Halloween. The post has become a memorial for the college student.

Housely shared a photo of herself dressed as Nina Dobrev’s character from The Vampire Diaries. “I wish a Salvatore brother would come find me. Either is acceptable,” she wrote in the caption, referring to the characters played by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder.

Friends, family members and others used the comments section under the photo to share their condolences and memories of Housley.

“Heaven has another angel to watch over her family and friends. I’m so very sorry for your loss. May God hold you in love and comfort. Praying,” one person wrote.

“May God wrap His arms around your young soul and may you watch over your earthly family from Heaven,” another added.

“I wish this didn’t happen to you. I wish this didn’t have to happen to anyone else and we could put a stop to all this. RIP,” read another comment.

Mowry-Housley and her husband, who was Housely’s uncle, confirmed Housley’s death in a statement to ABC News.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Mowry-Housely, one of the co-hosts of The Real, was in contact with Housely’s roommate. Her last message to Housely’s roommate read, “We haven’t found her yet. It’s been 7 hrs since the shooting.”

Housley was one of 12 victims killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. One of the other victims was Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who reportedly rushed in after gunshots were reported at 11:20 p.m. ET.

“Ron … gave his all and tonight, he died a hero because he went in to save lives,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said.

The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who used a weapon he legally purchased. His motive is still unknown, reports CNN.

According to ABC News, 10 other people with gunshot wounds were treated at Los Robles Regional Medical Center and released.

