Dancer Dies After Falling From Building: Accidental Death Declared After Investigation Into Vladimir Shklyarov’s Passing

Vladimir Shklyarov, principal dancer of Russia‘s prestigious Mariinsky Ballet Theatre, has died at age 39 following a fall from a fifth-floor building. Russian authorities have launched a federal investigation, with preliminary findings indicating an accidental death, according to RIA Novosti per The Guardian.

The incident occurred Saturday, days before Shklyarov’s scheduled spinal surgery. A Mariinsky spokesperson, Anna Kasatkina, confirmed to news outlet Fontanka that the dancer had been using painkillers for a back injury. Fellow dancer Irina Baranovskaya shared via Telegram that Shklyarov “went out onto the balcony to get some air and smoke” and “lost his balance” on the “very narrow balcony.”

Born in St. Petersburg in 1985, Shklyarov joined the Mariinsky in 2003, ascending to principal dancer in 2011. His two-decade career included performances of Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, The Sleeping Beauty, Don Quixote, and Christopher Wheeldon’s Alice in Wonderland. He also appeared as a guest artist with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and London’s Royal Opera House.

Shklyarov captivated audiences at California’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts as Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake in 2012. Dance critic Laura Bleiberg praised his “grand jetés that just hung there and explosive beats,” noting that “his astonishment at finding 32 perfectly synchronized swan-women affected us too.” She added that “with that level of commitment, the two leads made a powerful and spontaneous connection.”

In March 2022, Shklyarov wrote on Instagram via The Guardian, “It is impossible to watch everything that is happening today without tears,” declaring his opposition to “all kinds of military actions” regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Unlike some colleagues who left Russia, including Bolshoi Ballet star Olga Smirnova, who fled to Europe, Shklyarov continued performing there while avoiding further political commentary.

The Mariinsky Theatre praised his artistry, stating his performances “were characterised by an impeccable technique, dramatic intensity, and an innate musicality that made him a true artist of the stage.” The company called his death “a huge loss,” adding that “he forever inscribed his name in the history of world ballet.”

Fellow dancers expressed their grief, including Diana Vishneva, who wrote: “This tragedy brings only tears and sadness… This is the tragedy for our theatre, our common grief, feeling of emptiness… You were the favourite partner… My beautiful Romeo, my brave Prince in Cinderella.”

American Ballet Theater, where Shklyarov performed as a guest artist in 2014 and 2015, remembered him as “an extraordinary artist whose grace and passion inspired audiences worldwide,” adding, “Your light will continue to shine through the beauty you brought to this world.”

Named an honored artist of Russia in 2020, Shklyarov recently expressed his performance philosophy in a 2023 interview per The Los Angeles Times: “The dancer should leave the audience with the feeling that they have seen your best performance.” He had also expressed hopes to become a “real mentor” to upcoming talent.

The Mariinsky will host a memorial service Thursday in its White Foyer, followed by church funeral services and burial ceremonies. Shklyarov is survived by his wife, fellow Mariinsky Theatre dancer Maria Shirinkina, and their two children.