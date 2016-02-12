T.J. Miller Bomb Threat Charge Dropped 3 Years After Amtrak Incident

✖

Federal prosecutors in Connecticut have filed to dismiss the charge against comedian and former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller over a "false 911 call" and bomb threat made about an Amtrak train in 2018. Deadline reports that a hearing occurred on Friday in Connecticut District Court, and the feds moved to have the case dismissed. According to the prosecution, Miller’s lawyer accepted the terms of the dismissal.

Miller was indicted in April 2018 for "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train." According to the original complaint, the actor called 911 on a fellow Amtrak passenger, claiming that she "has a bomb in her bag" while on a train from Washington, D.C., to New York. Miller was arrested at La Guardia Airport on April 9, 2018, and released on $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors claimed their decision to dismiss the charge was based on "expert medical analyses and reports regarding the defendant’s prior brain surgery and its continued neurological impacts, which cast doubt upon the requisite legal element of intent to commit the charged offense." Miller had undergone brain surgery several years before due to a hemorrhage and multiple seizures. He said "a golf ball-sized" piece of his frontal lobe was removed. Miller has agreed to "make full financial restitution for the costs of the law enforcement response to the false 911 call, and to continue a thorough and necessary program of Cognitive Remediation to render any recurrence of such conduct most highly unlikely."

After the incident first took place, Miller, who has also been accused of sexual assault, claimed that a "manic episode" caused his behavior and that the incident took "a huge toll" on him personally and professionally. He said that he had an "absolute spinout" due to the backlash online. "Imagine having thousands of people be like, 'I hope you die,'" he told celebrity shrink and relationship guru Venus "Dr. V" Nicolino on an episode of her podcast, The Tea with Dr. V. "The human brain is not prepared for that — especially if you have a little less brain."