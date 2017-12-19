T.J. Miller Accused of Sexual Assault

Actor T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who knew him in college, The Daily Beast reports.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says the pair had a brief relationship in 2001 while Miller was a student at George Washington University and she was attending classes, during which the assault occurred.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right,” the woman said, alleging that over two separate occasions, Miller choked her, punched her and penetrated her with a beer bottle.

“I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop,” she continued. “I couldn’t say anything.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Miller and his wife, Kate, denied the woman’s allegations.

The Millers wrote that the woman “began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again.”

They continued, “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

The publication corroborated the woman’s story with five GW contemporaries and spoke to multiple associates of both the woman and the Silicon Valley star. The woman alleged that the first incident took place several months after the pair’s relationship began, with Miller punching her in the face one night while they were having sex.

“I couldn’t bring myself [at the time] to believe this had happened,” the woman said. “It was me not wanting it to be true.”

The second incident happened soon after when the pair met at a party and went back to the woman’s apartment. She claimed that while they were having sex, Miller put his hands around her throat and choked her, though they did not discuss the act ahead of time.

“I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised,” the woman said, adding that Miller allegedly penetrated her with a beer bottle during the same encounter.

One year later, the woman told GW campus police about the incidents and was directed to a student court proceeding. She was later told by the university that “the issue had been resolved,” with sources saying Miller was “expelled after he graduated.”

