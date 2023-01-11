T.J. Holmes' Ex Marilee Fiebig Celebrates Their Daughter's Birthday Amid Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are in the midst of a contentious divorce stemming from the former's Good Morning America cheating scandal. Amidst the drama, Holmes and Fiebig's daughter Sabine celebrated her 10th birthday. As PEOPLE reported, Fiebig shared a tribute to her daughter via Instagram on Friday.

Fiebig celebrated her daughter's big day by posting a photo of her and a snap of the cake, which had "Sabine" written on it in colorful frosting. She began her touching caption for the post with, "And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world. Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime."

"Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love," Fiebig continued. "I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it." Sabine's 10th birthday celebration comes amid a difficult time for Holmes and Fiebig. In late November, it was reported that Holmes engaged in an alleged affair with his GMA co-host, Amy Robach, while the pair were both married to their respective partners. A month later, it was reported that Fiebig filed to divorce Holmes, whom he wed in 2010. Holmes' estranged wife was supposedly "blindsided" by the news of her husband's scandal, as he was under the impression that they were working on their message.

Shortly after filing for divorce, Fiebig broke her silence on the scandal by way of her attorney, Stephanie Lehman. The statement began, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter." The lawyer continued to say that she and Holmes' attorney "have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." They added, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."