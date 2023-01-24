T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Posts About 'Worried' Children Amid Divorce

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, just shared an eyebrow-raising message on Instagram. As Us Weekly noted, Fiebig shared a post from Save the Children, where she serves as the chief diversity officer, about how to comfort "worried" children. This post comes amid the ongoing scandal between Holmes and his Good Morning America co-worker Amy Robach.

On her Instagram Story, Fiebig posted a graphic from the nonprofit organization where she works. The organization aims to protect and educate children from all around the world. The graphic read, "What to do when … a child is worried. Children may not share all their concerns because they do not want to upset you." The Save the Children account originally posted the image on Friday. When they did so, it was captioned with, "It's okay not to be okay [heart emoji]. But sometimes kids may struggle to share what they're feeling. Here are some tips from our experts to help children express their emotions and strengthen their mental well-being."

Fiebig hasn't been afraid to speak her peace amid the scandal surrounding her estranged husband, with whom she shares a daughter named Sabine. Over a month after the news broke about the alleged affair between Holmes and Robach, Fiebig released a statement by way of her attorney. The statement was released days after she filed for divorce from the GMA anchor, whom she wed in 2010.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," the statement read "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." It continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."

Holmes is currently embroiled in another scandal pertaining to his GMA tenure. The Daily Mail reported on Monday that Holmes allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a different ABC employee in 2015. The publication alleged that this began when the female employee, who PopCulture.com has chosen not to name, was 24 years old. The Daily Mail pointed out that they did reach out to a rep for Holmes, who did not respond. They also reached out to the employee, who was a script coordinator, but they declined to comment.