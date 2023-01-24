'Good Morning America': T.J. Holmes Accused of Inappropriate Conduct Involving ABC Employee

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding T.J. Holmes' alleged affair with Amy Robach, the Daily Mail reported that he had an inappropriate relationship with a different ABC employee. According to the publication, the alleged relationship began in 2015. It allegedly began when the female employee, whose name PopCulture.com has chosen not to include, was 24 years old.

The employee, who was a script coordinator at ABC News, reportedly reached out to Holmes as a prospective mentor. A source claimed that Holmes did respond, but that he "absolutely abused the position of trust." The insider continued, "Holmes was someone who would grab drinks and he and [employee] started doing that. You must remember he was a correspondent at the time and he's taking time to speak to her about work or whatever." At some point, their relationship allegedly became sexual. The source claimed that Holmes called the employee into his office hours before a broadcast and that she allegedly saw that he was drinking liquor.

The insider claimed that Holmes and the employee had sexual relations in his office and that after, she was left "confused" as to "what it meant." The same insider continued to claim that this was part of a pattern of "incredibly reckless" behavior on Holmes' part, adding about one alleged public interaction between him and the employee, "He just didn't seem to care. You know he's wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time." The Daily Mail noted that they reached out to a rep for Holmes, who did not respond. They also reached out to the employee, who declined to comment.

This allegedly took place in 2015, five years after Holmes wed his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig. Years later, Holmes is involved in another scandal. This time, it concerns the alleged affair that he had with his Good Morning America co-worker, Amy Robach. Holmes and Robach allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship while they were still married to other people. Over a month after the news broke, Fiebig released a statement on the matter by way of her attorney. The statement was released days after she filed for divorce.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," the statement read "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." It continued, "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."