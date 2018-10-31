Sylvester Stallone Will Not Be Charged for Alleged 1990 Sexual Assault

Sylvester Stallone will not be charged for two alleged sexual assaults 30 years ago, TMZ reports. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided Tuesday not to charge Stallone, citing insufficient evidence.

Stallone vigorously denied the allegation from the start and even filed a police report against the accuser, claiming she committed the crime of lying on an official document.

The district attorney’s office could not corroborate the accuser’s story, TMZ reports. Two witnesses reportedly contradicted her account.

In December 2017, a woman filed a police report for rape against Stallone, claiming two sexual assaults: one in 1987 and one in 1990. Despite the fact that the statute of limitations had long since run out, the Santa Monica Police Department still investigated the accusations.

In June, District Attorney Greg Risling confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the case was under review.

Stallone maintained his innocence since the accusations surfaced. “That never ever happened,” the 72-year-old Rambo actor told Radar in December.

“It’s one thing to go after me, but they really attack the innocent — the people that are going along with their lives, their reputations are sullied by this,” he said, referring to his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and his three daughters.

“They are carrying the burden of a lie for the rest of their lives. Cruel is cruel. You don’t have to make things up,” he added.

In the police report that Stallone claims falsely accuses him, the woman claimed that he assaulted her in 1990 at his office. Stallone admitted to meeting the woman in Israel in 1987 but said there was no sexual assault. He denied meeting her in 1990.

In a separate incident, a woman filed a police report accusing Stallone of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas in 1986. The girl claimed she had sex with Stallone, who was 40 at the time, and was forced to have oral sex with his bodyguard. Stallone spokeswoman Michelle Bega called those allegations “ridiculous” and “categorically false” in a statement last November.

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Bega told TMZ of the Daily Mail‘s report. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contradicted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Stallone’s ex-wife, Brigitte Nielsen, defended Stallone from the accusations, saying he was with her in Las Vegas in 1986.

Meanwhile, Stallone prepares for the release of his latest project, Creed 2, starring himself and Michael B. Jordan. In Creed 2, Adonis Creed (Jordan) — the son of Apollo Creed — will face off against Viktor Drago, who is the son of Ivan Drago. In Rocky IV, Ivan killed Apollo in the ring only to be defeated by Rocky (Stallone) later.

Creed 2 opened in theaters on Nov. 21.