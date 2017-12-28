Sylvester Stallone Buys Iconic Statue of Himself for $400K

What does the man who has everything buy himself for Christmas? Himself, of course.

Sylvester Stallone spent just over $400,000 to purchase the nine-foot tall bronze statue from Rocky III, according to a report from TMZ Sports.

Stallone has a net worth of just over $400 million, making his purchase just 0.1 percent of his wealth; by contrast the average American has a net worth of just over $68,000, making the equivalent spend a mere $68.

The statue was one of two Rocky statues that were made by the original artist, A. Thomas Schomberg. The purchase made by Stallone was not actually used in the film, but was the back-up piece.

The original film-used statue is still on display in Philadelphia. The purchased piece by Stallone was on display at the now-closed San Diego Hall of Champions, but was listed for auction in November.

A representative for SCP Auctions told TMZ that the 1,800-pound statue was purchased through a buyer — likely to keep Stallone’s involvement a secret as to not drive up the price — but that the statue was shipped to his Los Angeles house in time for Christmas.

“Well look who [dropped] by on Christmas!” Stallone wrote on his instagram. “@schwarzenegger always fills the room with positive energy!”

Stallone is currently working on the sequel to Creed; the film will reportedly focus on Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed — son of Carl Weathers’ Apollo Creed — looking to take on Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer, played by Dolph Lundgren, who killed his father in the ring in Rocky IV.

Early on, many speculated that the new film might see Jordan’s Adonis go up against the son of Ivan Drago, but the new developments appear to debunk that theory.