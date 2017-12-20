Sylvester Stallone Wants to Prosecute Accuser Who Lied

Sylvester Stallone’s lawyer says the actor is prepared to file charges against a woman who allegedly filed a false police report saying Stallone raped her in 1990, TMZ reports.

Marty Singer, Stallone’s attorney, says a reputable media outlet contacted him about an accusation from an unnamed woman claiming Stallone raped her in his office 27 years ago.

Although Stallone admits to spending three days with her during a 1987 movie shoot in Israel, he maintains that he was single, she was not underage and that no sexual assault was involved. He also denies any encounter from 1990.

Sources close to the media outlet told TMZ that the outlet did not publish the allegations due to a lack of corroborating evidence and because, at that time, she had not filed a police report.

However, unbeknown to Stallone and Singer, the woman reportedly then filed a police report in mid-November — but the media outlet still did not publish.

Singer says a different reporter called him Tuesday telling him that the woman had filed a police report. Singer says he contacted Santa Monica police late Tuesday night to confirm the report, but the investigations division was closed.

Singer told TMZ that if the women did, indeed file a report against Stallone, he has every intention of taking legal action against her.

Stallone previously denied sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas while shooting his movie Over the Top in 1986. The woman recently came forward to the Daily Mail saying Stallone forced her into a threesome with his body guard, Mike DeLuca.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ in November. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Others, like Stallone’s ex-wife Brigitte Nielson and longtime friend Mickey Rourke, back up Stallone’s denial, but the actor has a long history of denying sexual assault claims.