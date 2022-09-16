Sylvester Stallone Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Divorce From Wife

Sylvester Stallone is sparking romance rumors with a new woman following his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Flavin. In new photos published by The Daily Mail, the Rocky actor was spotted in Rome with an unidentified woman one month after Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. Stallone, 76, and the woman were joined by a group of friends and bodyguards on Tuesday as she rested her hand on Stallone's back.

It's unclear if the two are romantically involved. Stallone has technically been back on the dating market since mid-August when Flavin filed for divorce, reportedly accusing him of "moving assets from marital funds." A report from TMZ alleged that Flavin and Stallone were arguing over a pet dog she didn't want, which led to other disagreements. Although Stallone confirmed to the outlet that they had some disagreements over the dog, he said they "did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."

"We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met," Stallone said, adding that his decision to cover up an arm tattoo he got of Flavin 14 years ago with a tribute to his late dog Butkus was the result of him attempting to freshen up the tattoo. However, the tattoo was ruined, and the actor decided to cover it up with Butkus.

Stallone and Flavin married in 1997, a decade after Stallone's two-year marriage with Brigitte Nielsen ended. The couple share three daughters, Sistine, 24, Sophia, 25, and Scarlet, 20. Following 25 years of marriage, Flavin filed for divorce at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida on Friday, 19. In the divorce filing, according to TMZ, Flavin accused the Rocky actor of moving assets from marital funds, the filing reading, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Flavin, 54, told PEOPLE that she will "always cherish the more than 30-year relationship" that she shared with Stallone. "I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters," she continued. "I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."