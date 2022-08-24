Sylvester Stallone's Wife Files for Divorce Amid Breakup Rumors

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin are calling it quits after 25 years. According to TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce in Florida. She is accusing the Rocky actor of moving assets from marital funds, and the filing comes as Stallone replaced a tattoo of Flavin with the face of Butkus, the famous pitbull from the Rocky movies.

Flavin reportedly wants exclusive domain over their house in Plam Beach as the divorce is pending. In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Flavin says, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

When Stallone replaced the tattoo, fans were speculating if he was splitting from his wife. Stallone's rep explained to the Daily Mail why he covered up the tattoo of Flavin's face. "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable," the person said. "As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus. Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+."

Another indication that the couple was splitting up was Flavin recently posting a picture of her hugging her three daughters and writing, "These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever." Stallone, 76, married Flavin, 54, in May 1997 and share three daughters — Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The two originally began dating in 1988 but called things off in 1994. At the time, it was reported that Stallone broke up with Flavin in 1994 because he was having an affair with Janice Dickinson. Stallone has been married three times, tying the knot with Sasha Czack in 1974 and Rocky IV co-star Brigitte Nielsen in 1985. He stars in a new movie called Samaritan, which will be on Prime Video on Aug. 26.