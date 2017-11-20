Sylvester Stallone’s Ex-Wife Brigitte Nielson Says Sexual Assault Story Is a Lie

Less than a week after allegations surfaced that Sylvester Stallone forced a 16-year-old girl into a threesome in 1986, Stallone’s ex-wife is denying those claims.

Brigitte Nielsen told TMZ that there’s no way Stallone could have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas while shooting his movie Over the Top because she was with him the entire time.

“During the summer of 1986 we were newlyweds. I was inseparable with Sylvester when Over the Top was being shot in Las Vegas,” Nielsen told TMZ. “The [Daily Mail] story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel. This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we’d have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him, but me.”

The article reported that the 16-year-old girl was introduced to Stallone via his co-star, David Mendenhall, who also denies the claims.

“I was shocked when I read the Daily Mail article. It’s completely false that I introduced a 16-year-old female stranger to Mr. Stallone near an elevator in the Hilton, or anywhere else for that matter,” Mendenhall told TMZ. “The only people I introduced to Mr. Stallone were my relatives who visited me on the set.”

Nielsen said that despite the fact she hasn’t spoken to Stallone in nearly 30 years, she’s certain he couldn’t have assaulted the unnamed teen.

“I can say for certain that it is impossible for this incident to have occurred,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that Sylvester and his family have to suffer through this over something that never happened.”

The Daily Mail reported that Stallone invited the teenage girl up to his hotel room, where they engaged in sexual intercourse. At that point, Stallone reportedly went into the bathroom and brought his bodyguard, Michael De Luca, into the bedroom, where De Luca forced the 16-year-old to perform oral sex on him. De Luca then reportedly had sex with her while Stallone forced her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the Daily Mail, the alleged victim filed a police report but did not press charges because she was “humiliated and ashamed” as well as “scared.”

Stallone denied the allegations the same day the story broke.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone,” Stallone spokeswoman Michelle Bega told TMZ. “At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

However, Stallone is no rookie to fielding and denying sexual assault claims. In the past, he has been accused of sexual misconduct by two other women and denied both of those claims. In fact, a closer look at the most recent allegations published by the Daily Mail reveals that details of this case were actually made public last year, when Baltimore Post-Examiner reporter Doug Poppa obtained the police records. They are the same records the Daily Mail published Thursday.

Stallone’s denial of this sexual assault allegation holds some parallels to the two other instances in which the Rocky star has been accused of misconduct by women. Learn more about those here.

De Luca was shot and killed by California police at a traffic stop in 2013.

