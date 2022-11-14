Quavo Remembers Takeoff in Emotional Tribute

Quavo is mourning the loss of his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Just a day after celebrities and fans gathered for a Celebration of Life service in Atlanta, Georgia, the musician took to Instagram to pen an emotional tribute to his nephew, admitting, "it's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you [were] always with me and we did everything together."

The emotional heartfelt letter saw Quavo reflecting on the close bond he shared with Takeoff, whose name was Kirsnik Khari Ball, noting that "since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me." Quavo recalled how they were "always on the same team" and how their first dream was to be "tag team partners in WWE...thought we were gonna be pro wrestlers." In the post, Quavo also reflected on his nephew's soter side, sharing how he was "the quietest in the room" but always "paid attention to everything going on in the room." He added that "nothing ever really bothered Take and he didn't bother anybody. He the most unbothered person in the world. He never go mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law and he wasn't changing his mind."

Quavo also touched on Takeoff's love of music, writing that "throughout this whole time he had a REAL passion for music. It was HIS dream to become a rapper cuz I didn't kno what I wanted to do." He recalled how his nephew "created his triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY. He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn't him. He didn't care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!"

"This whole time I've been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn't it," Quavo continued in part. "We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it... you are OUR angel."

Quavo concluded the post by writing, "I'm proud to say I've seen your blessings, I've seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven, and Zeke. You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live."