‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese’s Message Following His Arrest Sparks Support From Social Media

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s wife Genevieve Cortese broke her silence following her husband’s recent arrest, and that message has sparked quite a bit of support from social media users. In a tweet, Cortese simply posted a red heart emoji, and fans very quick to respond and chime in with support.

My friends and I have this things where if we ask each other if we are okay, and don’t have energy to respond, we send a heart. This is what I see this as, and all of my love is being sent to you and your family right now. Stay strong ❤ — Allie 🇨🇦 We Are 💚💙 (@ArtsyMoose456) October 29, 2019

“We share the love and support for you and your family he is such a kind and sweet person is the kindest heart and we will always be there for you guys and we were all always keep fighting he’s is it true superhero we love you guys so very much,” another fan commented.

“You’re awesome, jared is awesome I love him and I will always love no matter what they are talking about he’s still the best person in the world,” someone else wrote, later adding, “All I want most now is for Jared to be all right, we’re worried about him, because we love him well, can’t even put into words the love I feel for him.”

when your idol becomes part of your life and becomes so important that you make your life unknowingly special,you can just support it!I want to tell @jarpad that the world needs special people like him and it will never change anything for me!I’m here, we are here for you !

“Sending lots of positive thoughts of resiliency and peace your way. There is a whole [Supernatural family] of support here for you, and we’re with you guys through thick and thin,” a fourth user tweeted.

“This thread is the best of the fandom, doing what we do best, one last fan offered. “When 1 of us falls, we catch & hold each other up, in patience & love. We each have our turn to fall – how lucky to be part of [Supernatural family], where we get held til we can stand on our own again. We are holding U #TeamPad.”

At this time, Jared does not appear to have publicly commented on his arrest.