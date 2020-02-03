Super Bowl 2020: Jennifer Lopez Shares Rehearsal Photos Ahead of Halftime Show With Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are just hours away from performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, and the two stars have been hard at work for weeks ahead of the big game. This year’s halftime show will be packed, with the pair performing two entirely different sets.

Last month, Lopez told CBS This Morning that the two women are preparing separately. “We’re not rehearsing together, she’s doing her show, I’m doing my show,” she said. “But we’re going to do something together, for sure.”

Lopez also added that Spanish-speaking fans of the two singers would not be disappointed, as there will be plenty of English-language tracks for the rest of the audience as well.

“It’s in Miami, and we’re both Latin artists, we bring that flavor, and that’s going to be exciting and a new thing that hasn’t been on any other Super Bowl,” Lopez said.

Scroll through to see some behind-the-scenes photos from Lopez as she prepares for the mega event.

Countdown to halftime

While not technically a rehearsal photo, Lopez’s snap with her newest blinged-out cup is occasion for celebration, as it marked the beginning of her two-week countdown until the Super Bowl and what was surely an intense two weeks of practice.

“Happy Sunday!” the superstar wrote. “[Two]week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup.”

10 days out

Lopez began documenting her rehearsals with a video of herself practicing her best football start on the field of an indoor practice facility with a microphone in her hand. “I’ll just be here on the 25 yard line waiting for my cue,” she told the camera.

“Waiting for my cue like … Only [ten] days until #SuperBowlLIV!” her caption read. “The countdown is on. Are you ready?”

Having fun

Another video showed the star and her team members laughing together as they sat on a stage that had been constructed inside the facility, a camera filming them as Lopez showed off her air guitar skills.

“[One] week out from the #SuperBowl … can you tell we’re having fun!!??!!” she shared in her caption.

‘Super Bowl Kit’

Another sparkling cup made an appearance in Lopez’s next rehearsal snap, which was a photo of an array of the 50-year-old’s must-haves including a cup with her initials on it, a rhinestone-encrusted microphone, a pair of sunglasses and her cell phone.

“JLo Super Bowl kit,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #SuperBowlLIV and #BlingCup.

A special guest

Lopez got a special visitor in her most recent rehearsal snap, posting a photo of herself sitting on the makeshift stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, her bedazzled cup and microphone by her side.

“I love when Lulu visits me at rehearsals,” Lopez wrote. “#rehearsalbelike 5 DAYS!!!!”

1 Day

The 50-year-old performer took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to share a snapshot of herself from rehearsal of the big event, where she also encouraged fans to call in to a number and request what songs she should be singing for the Pepsi Halftime Show. Highlighting her rock hard abs while sporting a black spandex ensemble, Lopez captioned the photo: “1 Day! Let’s get it Miami,” alongside a string of emojis.

Glamarazzi

Lopez shared a candid snapshot on Sunday afternoon of herself getting glamorized ahead of the big event, while taking in the beautiful views of the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida.

Glam in the beautiful sky suite at @HardRock Hollywood, FL. Tonight is going to out of this world!

Hugs don’t lie

Despite earlier reports that there was drama building up between Lopez and Shakira, the two seemed to put all that to rest with a tender snapshot shared ahead of showtime, with the Latina performers sharing a hug.

Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage during halftime, roughly around 8 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, live from Miami, Florida with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs going head-to-head.

