Kevin Hart Apologizes for Drunken Super Bowl Antics

Kevin Hart had a few too many while celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win and he has now apologized to his drunken antics at the big game.

Taking to Instagram, Hart shared a video in which, among other things, he says, “To all the kids out there, I just wanna say, ‘Don’t drink.‘ When alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy is definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl!“

Hart is clearly still a little inebriated in the clip and he address that as well, joking, “Yeah, I’m still a little tipsy but the world can kiss my a—.”

He also used many hashtags in the caption on his post, maybe the funniest of which was “#AtLeastiDidntPunchaHorse.”

The “punch a horse” joke that Hart made is a reference to how back during the NFL Playoffs, on two separate occasions, Philadelphia Eagles fans punched police horses.

A man named Andrew Tornetta got a little too rowdy during a pre-game tailgate party on Jan. 21 and when police tried to break things up the Eagles fan unleashed.

According to TMZ, Tornetta resisted law enforcement and ended up punching a police horse as well as a human police officer.

Tornetta attempted to flee but cops caught up with him and arrested him on charges of “aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges.”

As was previously reported, another man did almost the exact same thing on Jan. 13, after being ejected from the Eagles’ game against the Falcons.

Following that initial event, the Philadelphia Police Department released a statement explaining what transpired.

“On Saturday, January 13th, 2018, Security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket. After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area,” the statement read.

“The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody. The horse and officer were not injured,” the statement concluded.