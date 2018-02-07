Gisele Bundchen Backtracks Super Bowl Remark: ‘No One Let Anyone Win’

Gisele Bündchen has taken to social media to backtrack her controversial Super Bowl remark, saying, “No one ‘let’ anyone win.”

Her full message on Twitter read, “Just to be clear. No one ‘let’ anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!”

The controversy stems from previous reports that the supermodel told her children that the Patriots “let” the Eagles win. Bündchen is famously married to New England quarterback Tom Brady.

Many people took issue with her phrasing, as it suggested to them that she was demeaning the Eagles’ victory.

Bündchen congratulated the Eagles and shared support for her husband and his team in a separate Instagram post, writing, “Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!”

“Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you,” she added.

While Bündchen would obviously have preferred for her husband’s team to win, one person who is purely happy about the Eagles taking home the championship is pop star Pink.

Being from Philadelphia herself, Pink has been really excited about the big game for weeks now, having taken to Twitter to celebrate when the Eagles secured their spot in the champion ship after beating the Vikings in the NFL Playoffs.

“Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo,” the singer hilariously cheered.

She later added, “I would bet money that my big brother is somewhere crying right now.”

When the big day came, Pink took the field to belt out the national anthem and the singer even dressed her whole family in Philadelphia Eagles gear for the big event.

Rather than decking herself out in Eagles apparel, however, Pink chose to go with a classy, shinny cream-colored outfit than showcased just a little bit of camouflage. Her toddler son, on the other hand, was clad in a stylish Eagles sweatsuit and sported a huge smile.