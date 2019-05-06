‘Suits’ Stars Are Reacting to Meghan Markle Having a Baby Boy

Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars are reacting to the news that the Dutchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy.

The news came on Monday morning that Markle and her husband Prince Harry have welcomed their first child into the world.

Soon after, Us Weekly reports, Markle’s friends from the hit USA Network legal drama took to sharing their support on social media.

Sarah Rafferty, who plays Donna Paulsen on Suits, tweeted out, “Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!”

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. [play date soon],” added Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, the love-interest for Markle’s character.

The royal couple shared the exciting news earlier today, stating, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019.”

“Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days,” the statement added.

Later, Harry emerged and made a personal statement, letting journalists and the public know that mom and baby are doing great.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning — a very healthy boy,” the Duke of Sussex said. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. This has been the most amazing experience I could possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there. It’s been amazing. So we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been in many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” he later added.