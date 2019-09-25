‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Shares Previously Unseen Throwback Photos of Co-Star Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle‘s last episode of Suits aired in April 2018, just before her wedding to Prince Harry, but former series star Patrick J. Adams gave fans a new look at the former actress in action in a new series of throwback photos.

On Monday, Adams reflected on the show’s upcoming series finale by sharing a number of behind-the-scenes shots from Suits, many of which included Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane.

“This week the last episode of Suits will air and the nearly 10-year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself from a wardrobe fitting. “So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days.”

The first slideshow Markle appeared in saw her standing in front of her trailer, which read “Rachel.”

She next showed up in another solo shot, with the mom of one standing in a pencil skirt, tank top and heels and looking down to the side. The next photo saw Markle reclining on a couch in another professional outfit, while a third saw her standing in heels and a bathrobe.

The Duchess kicked off another slideshow in a photo showing her reclining on the floor as co-star Sarah Rafferty sat on a couch beside her. In a black-and-white shot, she sat with her legs curled up on a chair, posing again with Rafferty with her arms crossed in another.

A fourth slideshow saw the royal appear in a group shot as a well as a photo in which she huddled under a clear umbrella with a smile before a black-and-white snap of Markle on set with a camera off to the side.

Markle and Adams’ characters got married during Suits‘ Season 7 finale, with the episode preceding Markle’s real-life nuptials. While the Duchess is no longer acting, Adams will returned to the USA drama during its final season to reprise his role as Mike Ross after originally exiting with Markle during the Season 7 finale episode.

The show also managed a sneaky reference to Markle during an August episode that saw Adams return and offer an update on how Rachel was doing, telling his former co-workers, “If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me.”

Photo Credit: USA