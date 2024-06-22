A concerning report has come out about Noah Schnapp, the actor who plays Will Byers on Netflix's Stranger Things. Page Six wrote up a scathing report on the 19-year-old star, accusing him of drinking underage and causing a drunken disturbance in public.

The outlet, citing an unnamed "eyewitness,' claimed Schnapp was at New York City club The Palace on June 15. He was allegedly inebriated, but it's unclear if he was served at the club or arrived already intoxicated. Schnapp said to was "angry" as of-age clubgoers refused to take tequila shots with him, citing his age.

"We're told he became so aggressively wasted' that security escorted him out at around 1:30 a.m. ET," Page Six's Sara Whitman wrote. "Our source adds that after getting kicked out of The Palace, Schnapp retreated to the curb and was 'clearly unable to stand. He then ended up leaving the area around 2 a.m. ET, per the eyewitness."

Though not shared in Page Six's report, the outlet reviewed footage from The Palace that appeared to show a "seemingly intoxicated" Schnapp.

Neither the actor nor The Palace replied to Page Six's request for comment. Schnapp, also known for his work in The Peanuts Movie and Hubie Halloween, is expected to return for the upcoming final season of Stranger Things.