'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Reveals If Will Is Gay

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has weighed in and revealed if his character Will is gay. The debate has been raging since Season 4 of the hit Netflix series debuted, and now the actor behind the role has confirmed the speculation. "Obviously, it was hinted at in season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?" Schnapp told Variety.

He went on to add, "Now that he's gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it's 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc." Fans began wondering if Will had secret feelings for Mike when the two friends were reunited at the being of Stranger Things Season 4, after parting ways at the end of Season 3. Following some glances that sparked fans' curiosity, Mike eventually broke down and spilled his heart out in a scene where it was strongly implied he was referring to his sexuality.

2021, creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season 4 won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross. He continued, "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story." It was later revealed that the show will end with a recently announced Season 5.

Ahead of the finale, members of the Stranger Things cast teased the dark fates in store for their characters in Season 4. Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight, Natalie Dyer — who plays Nancy Wheeler — spoke about the show leaning more into horror territory. "There are characters who are in real, real danger," Dyer said of the show's direction this time around. "Like, we haven't been in as high stakes or potential danger before. That was surprising and scary."

Newcomer Joseph Quinn, who plays older high school student Eddie Munson, added, "And [that's] applicable to every storyline." He continued, "It's not just that one storyline is kind of the main artery. Every single storyline is kind of filled with peril and danger." Seasons 1-4 of Stranger Things are now streaming in full on Netflix.