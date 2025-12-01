‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Just Changed Her Name

Say goodbye to Millie Bobby Brown and hello to Millie Bonnie Bongiovi!

The Stranger Things actress, 21, announced her name change in an interview with VT following her 2024 wedding to Jake Bongiovi.

The actress revealed the switch to Stranger Things co-star and friend Noah Schnapp when he incorrectly answered a question about her full name. Schnapp initially offered up the guess of Millie Bonnie Brown before changing his answer to Millie Bonnie Brown Bongiovi and then Millie Bonnie Bobby Bongiovi Brown — none of which were correct.

Millie Bobby Brown at the “Damsel” New York Premiere held at The Paris Theater on March 1, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

“Drop the Bobby, drop the Brown,” Millie told him, explaining, “It’s just Millie Bonnie Bongiovi.” She joked that with her new middle and last name, she can go by “Millie Bon Bon.”

Millie previously revealed that she had been using a stage name in an interview with BuzzFeed UK earlier this year, telling her Electric State co-star Chris Pratt that her middle name was actually Bonnie, much to his surprise. “I’ve never told anyone that,” the actress shared with Pratt at the time, admitting that she had used Bobby as her middle name publicly “for s—ts and giggles.”

Millie tied the knot with the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi in May 2024 after three years of dating, and the couple announced in August that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter, via adoption.

“This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the pair wrote in a joint statement. “And then there were 3.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The new mom later told British Vogue that parenthood has been a “beautiful, amazing journey” and that their daughter has “taught us so much already.”

“Perspective is a huge thing,” she continued. “The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

When it comes to baby duties, Millie said she and her husband “are 50-50 on everything,” gushing, “That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad.”