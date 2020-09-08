David Harbour and Lily Allen Reportedly Obtain Marriage License in Las Vegas

Lilly Allen and David Harbour are set to say "I do" sometime between now and Sept. 6, 2021, if they haven't already. According to TMZ, the Stranger Things actor and Allen obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada. While there doesn't appear to be a marriage certificate just yet, there is a possibility they had a quick ceremony and just didn't file the certificate, but nothing is confirmed besides public records showing they obtained a marriage license.

The two have remained rather quiet on their romance since they first started dating — which is still pretty unclear because they were so good at hiding it. Up until recently, the public seemingly had no clue they were together but shortly after it became public knowledge, rumors of an engagement started swirling. Allen confirmed the two were set to walk down the aisle when when she posed for a selfie — showing off her incredibly toned body — while sporting an engagement ring.

Harbour has become a fan-favorite since debuting on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. As fans eagerly await another season of the popular show, Harbour was the bearer of bad news telling fans they'll have to wait a little longer for the next season — all for good reason though. As a result of the pandemic, filming was postponed in efforts to keep everyone on set safe until everyone could proceed with safer precautions.

"[Season 4 was] supposed to come out early next year," he revealed in an Instagram Live session when a fan asked him with it might premiere. "I think, although I don't have authority on this." He added that it will "probably be pushed back." There hasn't been an official release date on Season 4 just yet and it should be noted that his statement was not an official word by the studio. While it was unclear whether the actor would be back for another season given his characters fate, Entertainment Weekly did report back in February that series creators Matt and Ross Duffer were thrilled another season could be expected and that Harbour would be back.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human.... and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything... Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American."