Stormy Daniels’ Forecast for Kylie Jenner’s Stormi: Handful of Trouble

Stormy Daniels has some advice for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new daughter Stormi Webster, as well as a warning for Jenner and Scott.

“I think it’s a coincidence. I’m not pretentious enough to think she named her after me,” Daniels told The Blast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But I will say, congratulations and I wish her all the best, and hold onto your heart. Because little girls named Stormi are known to cause trouble,” she advised Jenner.

When asked if she had any advice for Baby Stormi, she replied, “It’s a tough name to live up to. I hope you’re fierce.”

The adult film star has been making headlines as of late after In Touch published quotes from a 2011 interview in which she detailed her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Trump had a years-long affair with Daniels, and that Trump’s lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep it quiet.

WSJ reported that President Trump‘s long-time lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged the payment just one month before the 2016 presidential election. It was made “as part of an agreement that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.”

Following the report, news broke of an unpublished 2011 interview Daniels did with In Touch, in which Daniels reportedly described sex with Trump as “textbook.”

That first encounter reportedly took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature.

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

In other records that were dug up from Daniels’ past, emails surfaced from political operatives who were at the time advising her, in which one operative said Daniels claimed that her affair with Trump included an unusual act: spanking him with a copy of Forbes magazine.

Last week, Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live but canceled her appearance on The View after guest panelist S.E. Cupp criticized Daniels the week before.

Cupp, an HLN commentator, questioned media interest in Daniels, and said that Bill Clinton accuser Monica Lewinsky should also be landing media interviews.

“Stormy Daniels, she’s cleaning up,” Cupp said while discussing Daniels’ Kimmel appearance. “She’s making a ton of money. Her career is revived. She’s just playing the hand she was dealt. No problem there. What bothers me, though, in giving her this platform — you know, Monica Lewinsky was also caught having an affair with the president. Who’s going to interview her? I’d love to see someone interview her.”

In his show, Kimmel mentioned that he has interviewed Lewinsky several times.

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg brought up the Daniels cameo on Wednesday morning, implying the interview was up in the air.

“Stormy Daniels was supposed to be coming on The View,” she said. “We’re not sure if that’s happening anymore.”

Goldberg pointed out that Cupp was merely a guest on the show, and defended her for giving her opinion.

Goldberg added, “You can’t really say you’re not going to come on because of that.” She also said she doesn’t “personally care” if Daniels makes her scheduled appearance.