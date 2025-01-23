‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Undergoes Big Medical Procedure

WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has revealed that even the toughest rattlesnakes sometimes need repairs, announcing his recovery from a total knee replacement that addressed years of accumulated damage from his wrestling career. The 60-year-old Hall of Famer finally addressed a long-standing issue with his left knee, completing the surgery in late 2024. “I am 7 weeks post op on a Total Knee Replacement. My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting this surgery off for years,” Austin shared on Instagram.

Despite the procedure’s severity, the legendary wrestler’s characteristic determination led to an early setback in his recovery. “Before starting PT, I came out of the gate aggressive and started walking way too soon and too far and really p***ed off my new knee,” Austin admitted, noting that the healing process typically takes a full year.

The surgery comes after Austin’s surprising return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years. While post-operation X-rays show promising healing progress, the wrestling superstar acknowledged he’s had to modify his workout routine, specifically avoiding squats during his current training sessions.

Austin’s knee problems date back to his college football days, with his professional wrestling career only exacerbating the condition. Despite the surgical intervention, the Texas Rattlesnake isn’t letting recovery slow him down completely. He’s already planning to compete in The Mint 400, an intense off-road race near Las Vegas, just seven weeks after his procedure.

The timing of the surgery has led to speculation about Austin’s potential involvement in upcoming WWE events. Fans had hoped to see him at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this April. Before his surgery, Austin had teased the possibility, stating, “I do spend several trips a year in Las Vegas. So, to think that WWE’s biggest signature pay-per-view event is 400 miles away, in a state that I live in, that I’m going to be there, make a couple of appearances.”

While Austin continues his recovery, he’s maintaining an optimistic outlook, already planning to return to his Kawasaki KRX1000 vehicle this weekend to “knock the rust off.” Though he’s been candid about his wrestling days likely being behind him, his aggressive approach to rehabilitation demonstrates the same determination that made him one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars.

The wrestler’s transparency about his medical journey comes as other wrestling legends consider their own returns to action. Austin’s friend and fellow Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently sparked speculation about a possible Royal Rumble appearance after revealing his own physical transformation, having lost approximately 100 pounds through what Foley described as “a three-step process” of healthier eating, working out, and medical assistance.