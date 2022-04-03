WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Time, Channel and How to Watch

After a wild and intense first night of action, WrestleMania 38 returns for Night 2 on Sunday. There will be eight matches scheduled for Sunday, including what could be the biggest match in WrestleMania history. The second night of WrestleMania 38 will stream exclusively on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage for Night 2 will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

In what could be the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on WWE Champion Brock Lensar in a Winner Takes All match to unify the titles. This will be the first time world titles have been unified since 2001 when Chris Jericho won the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship. This will be the third time Reigns and Lesnar have competed against each other at WrestleMania. The first time was in 2015 when they competed in a Triple Threat match with Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The second time was in 2018 when both competed for the Universal Championship.

Another big match is Edge taking on AJ Styles in a singles match. Both competitors are fan favorites and Grand Slam Champions. Edge is taking on the heel role as he brutally attacked Styles after he accepted Edge’s challenge. Based on how both Superstars work, the match has a chance to be the best of the night.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will defend their titles against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. RK-Bro won the titles last month after beating previous champions Alpha Academy and the team of Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match. The Street Profits are looking to get back in the title picture after winning gold in March 2020.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship is on the line as titleholders Queen Zelina and Carmella will battle Sasha Banks and Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, and Natalya and Shayna Baszler in a fatal four-way match. Another tag team match featured in Night 2 is The New Day taking on the team of Sheamus and Ridge Holland. This match was supposed to happen on Night 1 but was pushed to Sunday night due to lack of time. The rest of the card includes Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos and Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn.