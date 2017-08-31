The Internet Isn’t Happy With Jenelle Evans Slamming Deceased YouTube Star Stevie Ryan

Jenelle Evans is finding herself on the receiving end of social media backlash after taking to Twitter to comment on the death of YouTube sensation Stevie Ryan.

On Monday morning, the Teen Mom 2 star wrote: "I know we pretty much hated each other but I'm sorry you had to go so soon pretty girl. #RIP @StevieRyan."

Celebrities Who Have Sadly Passed Away In 2017

The mother of three deleted the tweet shortly after posting. Many social media users accused Evans of using Stevie Ryan's death as a way to garner attention.

Jenelle and Stevie famously feuded for years dating back to 2014. The two butted heads after the late TV personality said that Jenelle's 2014 custody battle for her seven-year-old son Jace was her own fault. Stevie said that Jenelle did not raise her child well and that's why the MTV starlet was possibly going to lose custody.

At the time, Jenelle tweeted: "Who [are you] again? Yeah, a washed up wanna-be reality star."

More: Jenelle Evans Claps Back at 'Idiot' Troll Asking If Fiance David Eason Has AIDS

Stevie Ryan died from an apparent suicide. The LA coroner's office posted a note on its website to confirm that she died in her Los Angeles home. The cause of death was listed as suicide by hanging. She was 33-years-old, according to Daily Mail.

In her acting career, Stevie Ryan was most known for her celebrity impressions of stars such as Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. Most notably, she created a hit YouTube series called Little Loca. The sketch series was later picked up by VH1 and turned into a series titled Stevie TV, which ran from 2012-2013.

Ryan also co-hosted 2015 E! talk show Sex With Brody, a gig that featured Brody Jenner. Stevie's most recent work was with her podcast titled Mentally Ch(ill).

Even though she boasted social media following that numbered in the hundreds of thousands, Ryan says that she received a lot of online hate.

"No matter who you are... You can be the most talented person in the world and you put anything on the Internet and all you're going to get is hateful responses," she said. "I didn't know that at the time. I don't think anyone knew that yet. I was like, 'Oh hell no they didn't! These b***hes do not know what they just asked for!'"

Ryan continued by saying: "So then I created Little Loca thinking, 'I'm going to hand YouTube its ass right now.' I created Little Loca and thought I'd just do it and freak people out."