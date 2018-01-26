Steven Seagal Rape Accuser Levels New Accusations in Interview

Regina Simons, one of the women who has accused Steven Seagal of sexual assault, opened up about her encounter on Friday’s episode of Megyn Kelly Today.

Simons said she first met Seagal in 1993, when she was 18 and he was in his 40s, married to model Kelly Le Brock. After acting as an extra for one of Seagal’s films, Simons claims the actor invited her to the film’s wrap party, which she attended in hopes of networking.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He let me in through the gate, and he was standing at the doorway. Immediately I asked him where everyone else was for this wrap party, and he said that everyone had left and he said he wanted to show me something,” Simons told Kelly, then adding that he led her to “what seemed like a bedroom.”

Soon after, Seagal began assaulting her, Simons said.

“Then [he] closed the door and tried to kiss me and took my clothes off and, before I knew it, he was on top of me and I couldn’t move. I just completely froze … even felt like I left my body,” Simons said as she fought back tears.

Simons explained that during the assault, she recalled gazing at a table or nightstand where a photograph of Seagal and “the lady from Weird Science” was placed. Simons was unaware that the familiar-looking woman was Seagal’s wife, LeBrock.

“I remember just staring at that picture and wanting him to stop,” Simons said. “I know what consent is and that definitely was not consensual. There was no asking me if this was okay. It just was very predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing.”

Simons has reported the incident to the LAPD and Beverly Hills police department, and they confirmed that they opened an investigation into a sexual assault accusation against the actor.

Simons pleads for the actor to simply give “acknowledgement” of his action. “For me, I know this type of behavior and abuse continues in silence which is why I came forward. To call out my abuser and let him know that this is not okay and hopefully there could be some change in there … Let abusers know that this is not okay.”

Multiple women, including Jenny McCarthy and Portia de Rossi have come forward and alleged they were sexually harassed or assaulted by the Under Siege actor.

Simons first accused Seagal of rape in an interview with The Wrap earlier this month. The now-mother of two said she was “completely caught off guard” when the actor allegedly forced himself on her.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she said. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”