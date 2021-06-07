Steve Urkel Returned in Different Form to Smoke With Snoop Dogg at Jake Paul Fight

✖

Fans who watched Triller's Fight Night on Fite.TV enjoyed a blast of nostalgia courtesy of Steve Urkel. The Family Matters standout appeared with Snoop Dogg to kick off Triller's presentation of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren. While the fight would eventually disappoint most people watching, and some in attendance, Urkel's appearance was a special treat.

Jaleel White's appearance is connected to the sitcom alum's new venture in the cannabis world, something Snoop Dogg knows very well. White is working on putting name with a brand named "Purple Urkle" after his iconic character, helping to promote the venture and Triller's latest event at the same time.

Steve Urkel and Snoop open the Triller PPV with some of that legal cannabis. Because of course. pic.twitter.com/bNaFwZuXaA — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) April 18, 2021

Both Urkel and Snoop open the PPV event on Fite.TV by sharing a smoke together, closing out by using one of 710 Labs special vape pens that Snoop refers to as a "spaceship pen." The result is a fun opening to the event that transforms Snoop into a tiny puppy that climbs onto Urkel's lap. Fans were pleasantly surprised by the appearance, sharing their reactions on Twitter.

"'Steve Urkel is a pothead' was not on my 2021 Bingo Card, but I am DELIGHTED!" one fan wrote. "I know damn well this ain’t steve urkel getting high with snoop dogg," another added. "This is wrong, Steve Urkel would be a total narc. Stefan Urquelle would be cool enough to smoke tho," another added, noting the canon of the Family Matters fan-favorite.

“And then Steve Urkel and Snoop Dogg got high together.” - A sentence a future history teacher will have to say to their class at some point. — Jamie Harrison (@jamie_onair) April 18, 2021

I've always said the only thing that could make boxing better is 6 concerts, a Disney child star as the headlining fight, Steve Urkel smoking blunts with Snoop Dogg, and AC Slater on the call. This will save boxing — iron dick raggehly (@Sick_Rams) April 18, 2021

White partnered with 710 Labs to create the special cannabis blend, while Snoop Dogg is already one of many names connected to Leune products. According to CBS News, White and Snoop are some of the many famous names bringing funding and hopes to the industry.

"Anyone who knows me personally as Jaleel White knows I am an ardent seeker of curated adventures, big laughs and excellent food," White wrote in a letter posted to his website. "All three of these interests are enormously enhanced by top shelf cannabis."

Meanwhile, NBA stars John Wall and Carmelo Anthony are adding nearly $5 million in venture capital to Leune. This joins funding from Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus, and the Casa Verde Capital firm, including music manager Anthony Saleh, La La Anthony, wife of Carmelo, and sports agent Rich Paul.

"Having their support through this crucial growth stage makes a world of a difference for a brand of our size, and we look forward to building one of the leading names in cannabis together," Leune CEO Nidhi Lucky Handa said in a statement about the funding.