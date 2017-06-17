Steve Harvey Drops Uncool Joke About Flint’s Drinking Water

Steve Harvey is no stranger to controversy, but this new one he's gotten himself tangled up in is a real low blow.

According to Uproxx, a listener from Flint, Michigan called into Steve's morning radio show on Wednesday and talked smack about the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This is especially offensive to Harvey since he's a long-time fan of the basketball team, and considering they just lost the NBA championship to the Golden State Warriors, he was probably extra irritable.

After the caller says his peace, Steve starts in on him by saying, "You from Flint? That's why y'all ain't even got clean water. When was the last time you touched water and it didn't have lead in it?"

His co-hosts then playfully urge him to "reel it in."

Steve responds to them saying, "I wasn't talking about the city of Flint, I was talking about him. He going to call in, say Cleveland don't deserve jack, and he over there bathing in all that silver water."

Just as the caller hangs up, Harvey drops the friendly rivalry and says, "...one more thing... enjoy your nice brown glass of water."

Steve's "joke" comes only one day after the Michigan Health and Human Services department director, Nick Lyon, was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the role he played in mishandling the contaminated water crisis in Flint.

So while, yes, it is a joke, and comedians are supposed to make jokes, it's really more about the timing of this one that makes it uncool.

